State Senate committee schedules hearing on WEC administrator nomination

  • Updated
Meagan Wolfe

MADISON (WKOW) -- A state Senate committee officially scheduled a public hearing on the nomination of Meagan Wolfe as administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission.

Senate Republicans are trying to force a vote on Wolfe's reappointment, so they can then fire her.

Commission members Wednesday night decided not to vote on whether Wolfe should appear at the hearing.

Wolfe said she's being put in an impossible situation and did not say during Wednesday's meeting whether she would appear.

The hearing in the Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection is set for August 29.