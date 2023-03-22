State Senate passes resolution calling for special election for Secretary of State

MADISON (WKOW) -- During a busy day at the State Capitol on Wednesday, the state Senate passed a resolution calling on Governor Tony Evers to hold a special election for the Office of Secretary of State.
The resolution passed on a vote of 20-11, sending it to the state Assembly.
Former secretary Doug La Follette resigned last week and the governor appointed former state treasurer Sarah Godlewski to the post.
Some Republicans have questioned the quick appointment. Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu (R-Oostburg) was concerned about someone who was not elected filling an elected role.
"There is no justification for the governor's appointment other than aiding a political ally and providing her the benefit of a statewide incumbency for future elections," LeMahieu said during the floor session. "The voters of Wisconsin deserve to have their voices heard."
Sen. Kelda Roys (D-Madison) said it was refreshing to hear Republicans say that voters should choose their politicians.
"This is... could really be a new day for Republicans in Wisconsin, letting voters have a say in things," Roys said. "That would mean fair maps. That would mean restoring things like Roe v. Wade, legalizing cannabis, expanding BadgerCare. There are so many things we could work on together if that was the goal."