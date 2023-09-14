State Senate votes to fire WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe, AG Josh Kaul files lawsuit

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Senate voted to fire the WEC administrator Meagan Wolfe Friday, but Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul says the vote has no legal basis.
Kaul says the Senate had no appointment brought before them when they cast their votes to oust Wolfe. Republicans believe there was an appointment because in June, commissioners did not pass a motion to reappoint Meagan Wolfe as the commission's administrator.
"I've learned that when politicians on either side of the aisle are upset with me, it's usually because I will not bend to political pressure," Wolfe said in a press conference.
Wolfe says the Senate's vote to fire her has nothing to do with the job she's done but a reaction to not achieving a certain political outcome, referencing the certification of President Joe Biden's win in the 2020 election.
"We take people's claims so seriously," Wolfe said. "It's hard to believe that we're still at a place where those now very well analyzed and debunked claims about our system seem to still be driving decisions that are being made."
Wolfe and Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul say the Senate's vote to fire her is only fanning the flame of 2020 election rumors.
"What the Senate is doing, though, is trying to create exactly the same kind of confusion that these questions are getting," Kaul said. "That's the story here. They have acted outside the scope of the law and are causing uncertainty that is totally unwarranted."
Kaul announced shortly after the vote that he had filed a lawsuit in Dane County, asking a judge to declare that Wolfe is lawfully doing her job.
"That's part of the reason I want to make clear that, in my view, this is not a close legal question," Kaul said. "Meagan Wolfe is the administrator, but having a court judgment confirming that I think will resolve any doubt whatsoever."
Republicans say the vote was brought to the floor to assure voters that Wisconsin elections are safe and fair.
"I think if Meagan Wolfe stays there, it will be even more problematic for people to believe whatever occurs in 2024 is fair," Wisconsin Assembly Speaker, Robin Vos, said.
Vos says bringing in a new candidate for the job will relieve voters and the elections commission of any 2020 "baggage." He says the move would be "healthy for democracy."
"We need to say that in any job, there is always more than one qualified person who could do it," Vos said. "So, I would think for that job there are others who could do just as well and who would be able to have more confidence in the long-term health of the system."
Republican Senator Devin LeMahieu says keeping Wolfe as WEC administrator would disenfranchise voters. He says if people don't have faith in their own elections, they'll stop going to the polls.
"They've cast unnecessary suspicion on the integrity of Wisconsin's election process," LeMahieu said. "The vote today represents a lack of faith the people of Wisconsin have in Meagan Wolfe to serve as administrator of the Wisconsin Elections Commission."
LeMahieu referenced a public hearing the Senate Committee on Shared Revenue, Elections and Consumer Protection held on Wolfe's reappointment. Wolfe did not attend the hearing.
"Instead, the committee heard from dozens of individuals who share their concerns with Miss Wolfe's tenure as the WEC Commissioner," LeMahieu said. "Wisconsinites of all political affiliations deserve to have faith in how the state's elections are facilitated."
The Senate, Kaul and Wolfe all mentioned the upcoming 2024 election multiple times throughout the day. That cycle officially starts Dec. 1 when candidates can start collecting signatures for nomination papers.
Kaul says he's confident his lawsuit will make it before a judge "quickly" so that WEC, Wolfe and clerks can focus their attention on the upcoming election.