State Street businesses bummed out about Freakfest cancellation

MADISON (WKOW) -- Freakfest is going ghost for the third year in a row.
The City of Madison cancelled the widely adored Halloween Festival in years past because of COVID-19 cases. Now, pandemic aside, the City said the event was failing because of high cost and declining promoter interest.
Some businesses on State Street say they are "bummed out" about this year's cancellation.
"Any type of event that brings people downtown for Halloween or any other holiday or celebration, I'm all for it," said Dino Christ, owner of Nick's Restaurant.
Christ inherited Nick's Restaurant, one of the oldest food and drink spots on State Street, from his father. He says events like Freakfest bring him visibility and revenue.
"It's a good thing to bring people downtown," Christ said. "I think less and less people are coming downtown these days."
Beyond paying the bills, Christ says seeing goons and goblins wandering State Street brings many people joy, and for the most part, he believes Freakfest has been a positive event.
"Usually everyone's in a very good, optimistic, fun mood," Christ said. "There's rarely a little problem with anything. Every now and then there might be, but the payoff is so much better for the downtown area."
Last year, UW-Madison's Homecoming was held the weekend Freakfest would have taken place, but this year, Jack Thurnblad, manager at Ian's Pizza, says businesses don't have that to fall back on.
"We're kind of in the unknown for what to expect this year because it's the first time in a really long time that Freakfest hasn't been happening, along with another event," Thurnblad said.
Already, Thurnblad shared that they are predicting a drop in sales.
"Right now, we're thinking maybe a 20% lower sales forecast than what we would normally have with Freakfest," Thurnblad said.
Thurnblad added that the loss of Freakfest this year means the loss of extra security it brought to State Street over Halloween weekend, so money aside, he is hoping everyone stays safe.
"With it being a sanctioned event, there was kind of that padding behind it, that cushion behind it. But now, it's kind of entering the unknown, seeing how it goes. And, we're hoping that it's busy but also safe," Thurnblad said.
Officials have not said whether Freakfest will return next year, but the businesses are hopeful it will.
In the meantime, both Nick's Restaurant and Ian's Pizza will be open over Halloween weekend. Thurnblad says Ian's Pizza will also host a family trick-or-treating event the Wednesday, October 26t before Halloween.
The City of Madison also announced some alternative Halloween activities.