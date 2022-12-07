State Street shooting suspect charged, still on the run

MADISON (WKOW) -- Prosecutors filed an attempted homicide charge against the man police say shot another man on State Street in Madison.
Online court records show Lamar Jefferson faces one count of attempted homicide and one count of possession of a firearm as a convicted felon.
Records indicate a court commissioner also authorized a warrant for Jefferson's arrest.
Police say Jefferson shot another man multiple times on State Street on November 29. The victim survived.
Investigators say the two men knew each other.
Police say Jefferson should be considered armed and dangerous.