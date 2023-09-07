State Street Starbucks workers stage walkout to protest understaffing

MADISON (WKOW) -- Baristas at the State Street Starbucks store shutdown their locations by walking out over insufficient staffing.
The walkout, which the workers carried out in the middle of the morning rush, closed the location all day Thursday.
The day prior, wait times for drinks reached 45 minutes, multiple employees said. The high demand exhausted workers and angered customers.
On Thursday, as wait times reached thirty minutes and new orders came in at a rate of 10 per minute, the staff made the collective decision to walk out.
The employees did not simply go home, instead demonstrating outside the store. They brandished signs, chanted, played music and told the many hundreds of passersby by that the store was closed due to not having enough workers.
The baristas demonstrating said that they are operating on less than half the usual amount of staff they have at this time of year.
"Last year, we had, I think starting the school year, almost 70 partners," Matthew Cartwright said, using the company's term "partners" for employees. "This year, we were told that we could only have 25."
Cartwright went on to say that the company eventually added an additional five employees when demand within the store proved too much for the 25 workers to handle.
In a statement, a Starbucks spokesperson pushed back against assertions that the store is intentionally understaffed.
"Store leaders have done an extensive amount of hiring based on staffing availability that the business needed," the spokesperson said. "However, due to school beginning again, in the last two weeks, the State Street store has doubled in sales and customer demand."
The workers allege that the company used an artificial intelligence (AI) tool to determine staffing levels at the store, and the resulting cut to school year workers.
27 News raised the AI claim with Starbucks spokesperson, but the company did not respond.
"I think it really just comes down to management trying to save money [on] salaries and paying people thinking they can get away with employing less people per hour, just to get more net gain for the hour," said Erin Ross, another State Street Starbucks barista.