State superintendent visits Mount Horeb students to discuss the Governor's budget

MOUNT HOREB (WKOW) -- State Superintendent Dr. Jill Underly heard from local students as she champions Governor Tony Ever's biennial budget.
The Joint Finance Committee (JFC) did not ask the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction to testify about their budget needs, so Mount Horeb High School organized a mock committee hearing that was run by students. It was modeled after the Joint Finance Committee (JFC). Like the real JFC, students had the opportunity to sit on a panel and ask questions about the budget.
Underly says she wanted to hear directly from the constituents she says are most impacted by the K-12 provisions: students.
She believes what students' school experience is a lot different compared to how it was for their parents and most members of the JFC.
She's says the students are most concerned for efforts on teacher retention, school safety, sustainability and mental health.
"There's so many competing needs, and the kids were very open and honest about those," she says. Underly believes her way to help is by advocating for the governor's budget.
Throughout the state, the JFC have four public hearings, with the fourth one next week in Minocqua.
Governor Evers proposed an investment of $2.6 billion dollars. Republicans plan to write their own budget proposal.