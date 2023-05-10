State Superintendent weighs in on education funding in next budget

MADISON (WKOW) -- The State Superintendent of Public Instruction has been making the rounds across the state listening to students, teachers and administrators about their needs.
"Well, the schools have been saying that they need more revenue. So, a general aid increase would be very important to our schools so that they could spend that on, you know, programming, teacher salaries, and the needs that they have in their facilities," Dr. Jill Underly said. "But there's other things as well, certainly mental health. When I go around, and I talk to teachers and parents, and parents in particular, it's the number one concern is mental health."
The Joint Finance Committee recently removed Governor Evers' proposal to spend $235 million to support mental health in schools. Underly says schools will potentially have to make do without that funding.
"Well, again, you know, school districts have to make do," she said. "I mean, they're going to try their best to meet the needs of all the kids that they have in their schools."
Governor Evers had proposed increasing state funding for K-12 schools by $2.6 billion. Some Republicans have argued that much of a boost is excessive. Underly believes it is not.
"No, I don't actually because when you think about it, Wisconsin public schools have received minimal increases, at least in the past 10 years, possibly longer."
You will be able to hear an extended interview with Underly this weekend at 9 a.m. on Capital City Sunday.