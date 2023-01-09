State supreme court candidates offer windows into how they approach the law

MADISON (WKOW) -- Voters on Monday heard from each of the four candidates vying to become the next justice on the Wisconsin Supreme Court.
The spring election will decide control of the state's high court, which currently has a 4-3 conservative majority.
Despite the millions of dollars spent on high-profile midterm elections for governor and U.S. Senate last fall, the supreme court contest could have an even greater impact on the lives of Wisconsinites.
WisPolitics.com hosted a forum Monday at Monona Terrace. Each of the four supreme court candidates -- Former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly. Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge Janet Protasiewicz, Dane County Circuit Court Judge Everett Mitchell, and Waukesha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Dorow -- sat on the panel and answered questions about their approach to applying the state's laws.
Two of the most controversial issues in Wisconsin, the state's 1849 abortion ban and the legislative maps drawn by Republican lawmakers, could come before the supreme court in the next year or two.
Moderators asked candidates about their judicial philosophies, and specifically about the redistricting issue.
Abortion came up during a portion of the forum where the candidates were asked to discuss previous cases they believed the courts had gotten wrong.
Mitchell and Protasiewicz, the two candidates viewed as progressive, both cited last summer's U.S. Supreme Court Dobbs decision, which overturned federal abortion rights enshrined under Roe v. Wade.
"Three generations of women have counted on Roe v. Wade to allow them to make their own decisions in regard to reproductive rights," Protasiewicz said.
Both candidates said the ruling went against a long-established precedent, while also opening the door to other rights that were, at least in part, protected under the right to privacy.
"It was one of the first times that I can remember in my own history, that a right was reached into the lives of people and taken away," Mitchell said.
Kelly said the worst decision he could think of was the 1954 Berman v. Parker decision, which expanded eminent domain; it allowed local governments to condemn areas they considered blighted, and eventually transfer those lands to private entities in the name of economic development.
"Private use, transferring it from one private party to another," Kelly said. "This is a significant interference with the liberties that our constitution protects."
Dorow did not name a specific case. Dorow was questioned Monday about previously saying she believed the worst supreme court ruling was the 2003 Lawrence v. Texas case, when the U.S. Supreme Court decriminalized homosexual sex.
The Wisconsin Justice Initiative found Dorow's response from her judgeship application to then-Gov. Scott Walker
While she didn't address the case specifically, Dorow said she was willing to uphold laws with which she personally disagreed.
"Sometimes the words, or even the statutes themselves, are stupid," Dorow said. "But stupid doesn't mean unconstitutional."
Candidates on redistricting
Protasiewicz and Mitchell both indicated support for striking down the legislative maps drawn by Wisconsin lawmakers. The maps are drawn in a way that artificially enhances the natural edge Republicans have from liberal voters clustering in urban areas.
"I think those maps are rigged," Protasiewicz said. "I think they're unfair. I don't think they fairly reflect the population in our state."
Mitchell said he believed the court would have license to address the maps because, by creating a number of one-sided districts, the legislature had rendered too many state residents without a meaningful say in who represents them in the Assembly and Senate.
We are saying to folks both on the left and to the right, that your voices don't matter in these districts," Mitchell said.
Kelly said redistricting was a strictly political act, one left to lawmakers under the state constitution. He said any changes to that should come from a movement that drives people to the polls.
"How districts get apportioned according to political considerations must have no purchase in the courts," Kelly said.
Dorow declined to share her view on the maps, or whether the court had the ability to throw out maps based on any partisan advantages.
"There is talk about further challenges, so I will not put myself in a position to pre-judge anything," Dorow said. "But as with any case, I will listen to the challenge, and I will apply the law to the facts at hand."
Independence way
The candidates were also asked to share an example of a time they displayed the ability to think and act independently.
Dorow cited her handling of the Darrell Brooks trial, which received national attention, in part, because of Brooks' repeated outbursts. Brooks was eventually convicted of driving through the Waukesha Christmas Parade, killing six people.
"In the face of extreme disrespect, disruption, and at times, even vile behavior," Dorow said. "Through it all, I protected the very rights of the person who engaged in this behavior, while also ensuring that the rights of the victims and witnesses were also protected."
Mitchell recalled his time as a pastor. He said he faced pressure when agreeing to marry a same-sex couple that had been together for more than 40 years.
"I was compelled to marry a same-sex couple in my congregation, and people told me, they said, 'we don't do that. Black Baptist preachers don't do that,'" Mitchell said. "And I said to them, 'we're gonna stand on what is right.'"
Kelly did not point to a specific instance. Instead, he asked voters to look through opinions he wrote while on the state supreme court between 2016 and 2020.
"Every opinion that I've written for the supreme court, every dissent, every concurrence has been based 100 percent on what the law is," Kelly said. "Not on what I think it ought to be."
Protasiewicz noted her 25 years of experience as an assistant district attorney. She maintained her background did not influence the way she analyzed the facts presented in criminal cases.
"Even though I'm a career prosecutor, I side with the person, or party, who I think is most appropriate," she said. "Sometimes I do what the state wants, sometimes I do what the defense wants."
Recuse me?
Moderators also asked the candidates whether they supported the idea of establishing set rules for when justices would need to recuse themselves from cases involving parties who'd donated to the justices' campaigns.
Protasiewicz was the only candidate to outright endorse such a measure.
"I think that due to the extreme partisanship, and the amount of money that comes into races like this, we absolutely need a recusal rule," she said.
The other candidates all said they believed justices should have the integrity to decide on their own when a conflict of interest is too great to preside over the case.
"Only we can truly know whether we're going to be adversely impacted by someone's contribution, by someone's time or efforts in supporting us," Kelly said.
Mitchell said he once ruled against a longtime friend in a case. The Dane County judge added when there is a relationship with one or more parties involved in a case, he will acknowledge those relationships from the outset of a trial.
"Anytime I see someone that comes up, I make sure every part is aware of what that relationship may look like," Mitchell said.
Dorow used small rural counties as an example of judges not having to always recuse themselves when they're connected to one or more parties. She said, in rural communities, judges often know everyone involved in a case, but are still able to review the facts in an unbiased manner.
"We can still look at the cases from a broader perspective, even when they come to the supreme court," she said. "And again, go back to the rules, go back to the law."