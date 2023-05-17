State Supreme Court rejects sex crime victim's lawsuit bid

MADISON (WKOW) -- A majority of the state supreme court Wednesday rejected a sex-crime victim's bid to sue her abuser's supervisors, ruling she ran out of time under the statute of limitations for the relevant laws.
The 38-year-old woman was sexually assaulted beginning when she was 13 by Shelton Kingcade, who's a former Madison girls high school basketball coach. The assaults continued for several years.
In 2016 in Dane County court, Kingcade was sentenced to more than a decade in prison.
The woman's lawsuit against Kingcade's supervising group the Amateur Athletic Union stated the sports organization was aware or should have been aware Kingcade was hired despite having a 1990 sex crime conviction. It also stated the AAU failed to properly supervise Kingcade.
In February before the high court, the woman's attorneys argued the general, three-year statute of limitations associated with lawsuits for supervisory negligence was extended by many years due to the group contributing to the injury suffered by the child sex-crime victim.
However, a majority opinion authored by State Supreme Court Chief Justice Annette Ziegler states supervision is not enumerated in relevant law as an injury-causing act. In February, members of the current conservative justice majority noted only supervision of clergy was included in the law's lengthening of the statute of limitations through an amendment.
The ruling was supported by the four justices currently considered conservatives.
All three justices identified as liberal dissented. In February, members of that faction noted the relevant laws appeared to allow injury to a child sex crime victim for the purposes of a civil action to include supervisors from organizations and others beyond religious groups.
The woman's attorney Jeffrey Means has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News.
The woman's attempt to sue the AAU in federal court was previously rejected.
In August, the court's majority will switch to liberal with the retirement of Justice Patience Roggensack and the swearing-in of Janet Protasiewicz.