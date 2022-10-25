State trooper protects injured bald eagle on US 12

MONROE COUNTY (WKOW) — A state trooper was patrolling US 12 in Monroe County when he saw a citizen— or more accurately, a bald eagle— in need.

The eagle was standing on the shoulder of the road, and when the officer got closer, he could tell the eagle had a wing injury of some sort.

The trooper called the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and protected it with his cruiser until they came. He even escorted it across the road so it could bed down in some tall grass.

When the eagle was out of traffic, the DNR handled it from there.