State troopers responded to crash on I-39 near Poynette

POYNETTE (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to a crash on I-39 west of Poynette Sunday afternoon.

State Patrol told 27 News they received a call about a crash around 3:40 p.m.

Troopers said one car rear-ended another car, which rear-ended another. Three vehicles were involved and no injuries were reported.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the left shoulder of I-39/90/94 South 0.9 mile before County CS was blocked due to the crash.

State Patrol reported tow trucks cleared the scene around 5 p.m.

