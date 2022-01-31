Attorney General Kaul announces new appointee for Office of School Safety Executive Director

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul announced Monday that longtime school social worker Trisha Kilpin will take over as the official Wisconsin Department of Justice Office of School Safety Executive Director.
According to a news release from Kaul's office, Kilpin worked as a school social worker in Greendale for 30 years, and she was named a Wisconsin State Teacher of the Year in 2021. Kilpin graduated from UW-Madison with a bachelor's in psychology and a master's in social work.
“Trisha Kilpin has decades of experience in Wisconsin schools, including experience training on and implementing school safety programming. We’re excited to welcome her to lead DOJ’s Office of School Safety, where she’ll be helping to keep schools across the state safe,” said AG Kaul.
Kilpin has served on district crisis and safety teams throughout her career, as well as working as an instructor for the National Association of School Psychologists. She has also worked on teams to develop the Wisconsin Threat Assessment Protocol and the Crisis Incident Response Team Advisory Committee.