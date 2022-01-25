Beloit Memorial academic decathlon team qualifies for state competition for the first time

BELOIT (WKOW) -- For the first time in school history, the Beloit Memorial academic decathlon team is heading to the Wisconsin state championships.
The Academic Decathlon State Competition runs virtually on February 22-25. Competitors take seven 50-question multiple-choice tests, on subjects like art, music, literature, economics, mathematics, science and social studies.
“This team has worked so hard. These students have put in close to 100 hours of prep work after school and dozens more hours outside of school. They encourage and motivate each other every day," coach Samantha Hoppe said in the release.
On the second day, each student will present both a prepared and an impromptu speech. After that is the Super Quiz, where each student answering five questions from any of the subjects.
The students competing are: Danielle Lang, Braelyn Mayfield, Jayda McKinley, Noelani Najera, Sarah Ramsden, Dalton Raykowski, Reignah Reed, Cameron Schaller, and PJ Wilson.
“This feels like the chance of a lifetime! Because our school has never been able to go to state before, it makes me very proud to be part of a first for our school," Beloit Memorial junior PJ Wilson said in a news release.
The team placed third in the regional competition and won 11 individual event ribbons.