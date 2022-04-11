Colonel Heg statue to be rededicated in May

MADISON (WKOW) — The Col. Heg Statue Rededication Committee is holding a ceremony to rededicate the statue over Memorial Day weekend.
According to a news release from committee chair Fred Campbell, Heg was the highest-ranking Wisconsinite to lose his life during the Civil War. He was born in Norway, then organized and served in the 15th Wisconsin Infantry division. He took fatal wound at the Battle of Chickamunga in Georgia on September 19, 1863 and died the following day.
Norwegian citizens brought the statue of Heg to the people of Wisconsin in 1926, and he has stood watch over Capitol Square ever since.
“The people who paid for this monument were celebrating the fact that Col. Heg was a Norwegian immigrant, fervent abolitionist, and organizer of the 15th Wisconsin. They called it a debt of gratitude," Campbell said in the release.
The event will be held at 1 p.m. May 29 in front of the Capitol building, via the King Street walkway. Madison Veterans Council President Alan G Hembel will serve as master of ceremonies, and Wisconsin Veterans Museum director Christopher Kolakowski will deliver the keynote address.
Several of Col. Heg's descendants will attend the ceremony, bringing them in from all across the United States. The Edvard Grieg Chorus of Dane County will also be on hand, performing English and Norwegian choral selections.
The rededication comes after after the statue came down and a man faces charges for stealing its head during the Black Lives Matter protests of summer 2020. Surveillance video shows Rodney Clendening, 34, of Beloit taking Heg's head and stowing it in his car trunk.
Clendening's trial for felony theft is still ongoing.