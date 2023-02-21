 Skip to main content
Dane County Clerk: Incident in village of Brooklyn resolved, man arrested

  • Updated
  • 0

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Dane County Clerk says the incident near the Brooklyn polling place has been resolved. 

Scott McDonell tweeted that Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said a man has been arrested "for a disturbance." 

The polling place was moved to 102 Windy Lane and it will not move again. It will remain open until 9:30 p.m.

In a press conference, the Green County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tom Moczynski said the investigation into a disturbance on the 100 block of Hotel Streets began around 7 a.m. He said the initial report was a potential weapons violation and shots fired. 

He said the 75-year-old suspect was taken into custody in Oregon around 9:35 a.m. on a pending charge of disorderly conduct while armed. 

Moczynski said the disturbance was between two people and no one was hurt. 

The downtown area of the village of Brooklyn is starting to reopen. 

Moczynski said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing. 

BROOKLYN (WKOW) — The village of Brooklyn is moving a polling location for the Spring Primary. 

In a Facebook post, the village says the polling place is moving from North Rutland Avenue because of a "situation downtown." 

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said the move is due to "an ongoing public safety threat that is preventing access to the polling location." 

The polling place is moving to the Public Works Building at 102 Windy Lane. The village says the new polling place will be set up by 9 a.m., and officials are working to extend the time of voting. 

Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said people should avoid traveling through the village for the time being. 

A 27 News crew on scene saw sheriff's personnel from Dane and Green counties with guns drawn near the original polling place on North Rutland Avenue. They saw around 15-20 law enforcement vehicles and an armored vehicle. 

Three square blocks are blocked off in the downtown area, including the Hotel Street polling place. McDonnell said the Dane County Sheriff's Office is restricting access "for safety reasons." 

Skatrud said there have been no reported injuries to community members or law enforcement. 

Heart of Brooklyn is currently in a secure hold because of the ongoing situation. This means the students and staff stay inside the building with doors locked. 

The facility confirms everyone is safe and 4K and childcare will continue as usual. The facility will stay in a secure hold status until law enforcement tells them the incident has been resolved. 

