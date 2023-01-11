DNR urges caution for snowmobilers because of thinning ice

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is asking snowmobilers to be cautious of thin ice across the state.
The unusually warm winter temperatures have made some areas unsafe.
The DNR suggests snowmobilers contact local sports shops to ask about ice thickness before heading out. They say snowmobilers should not travel to unfamiliar areas and should slow down at nights.
DNR officials stress many accidents can be avoided.
"We kind of asked ourselves what are the main reasons that people get into serious injury crashes or fatalities? There's three main things we want to highlight. One is alcohol and drugs. Going too fast for conditions and then operator inexperience," said Jacob Holsclaw, DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator.
The DNR reported 16 fatal snowmobile accidents in 2022.
The DNR has more snowmobile safety recommendations on its website.