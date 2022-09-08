DOA invests $335,000 to help small Columbia Co. businesses recover from the pandemic

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) — A number of small Columbia County businesses heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic will be helped by $335,000 in grants funds.
A Diverse Business Assistance Grant was awarded to the Columbia County Economic Development Corporation (CCEDC), a non-profit organization that promotes economic development, which will use the money to help entrepreneurs.
Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld said organizations like the CCEDC are instrumental in helping small businesses that lack money and resources.
“Investing in these community partnerships ensures an equitable recovery from the pandemic and empowers a new generation of entrepreneurs," she said. "That is why Governor Evers has prioritized assistance for small businesses and championed initiatives like the Diverse Business Assistance Grant program.”
The DOA says more than $1.6 million has already been invested to support small businesses in Portage, in addition to the $40 million invested in Columbia County overall as part of Gov. Evers' pandemic relief efforts.
The Diverse Business Assistance Grant program is run by the DOA and funded through the American Rescue Plan Act. To date, the DOA says the program has invested over $75 million statewide to assist businesses and entrepreneurs.
A complete list of grant awardees and additional information can be found online.