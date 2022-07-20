Experts advise car owners to be ahead of the game, check for heat related issues

MADISON (WKOW) -- While everyone knows to get their cars ready for winter, experts say people sometimes forget that summer is just as important.
Rob Jordan is an assistant general manager for Smart Motors in Madison. He says the heat can be just as brutal on a vehicle as the cold can be.
"It's actually a common misconception among a lot of folks that it's much more important for you to prepare your vehicle for winter than it is for summer," Jordan said. "As a matter of fact, your car battery is much more likely to die in the summertime than it is during the wintertime."
He says on a daily basis, about five to ten cars come in the shop with heat related issues. He adds that what may have not been an issue in the winter, is now becoming one in the summer.
"It really is important to do a thorough inspection of your vehicle both in the summertime as well as the wintertime," he said.
Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA, says there are five things to check:
- Battery
- Engine coolant
- Engine fluids
- Tires
- Air conditioning
"It's always a good time to get your vehicle maintained. If you don't remember the last time you did it, it's time to do it," Hart said. "In regards to the battery, he can zap the life out of the battery."
Experts say heat is a lot more conducive to corrosion, "and that corrosion prevents the electricity from moving around to the battery the way it should," Jordan said.
Additionally, people may see cooling issues with the engine.
"The radiator can't keep up or a lot more people are towing during the summer, which is a lot harder on transmission fluid as well as on your engine and the coolant," Jordan said.
Experts say being aware of these issues will put you "ahead of the game."
"These are all important to keep you safe while you're driving to your destination. Again, in this hot heat. You just want to take every precaution to be safe," Hart said.