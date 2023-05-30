Fire risk rises across Wisconsin during dry spell

MADISON (WKOW) — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources warns most of the state is at a high fire risk.
Since most of the state hasn't gotten rain since May 19, fire danger is up. All of the 27 News area is at a high fire risk, as are all but 17 other counties in the state. According to the DNR, 14 counties in western and north central Wisconsin have a moderate fire risk. Three in northeastern Wisconsin are at a very high risk.
The high temperatures and low humidity are also factors in the current fire risk.
The DNR reports the agency and local fire departments responded to 90 wildfires in the last week. Because of "green-up" progression and light winds, the fires were quickly contained.
But, as moisture in vegetation decreases, wildfire risk increases.
The DNR states there are several ways the public can avoid causing fires. The agency urges people to be aware of fire dangers and avoid burning until there's a "good soaking rain." Do activities that could cause sparks early in the morning or later in the day.
You can check fire danger levels and burning restrictions on the DNR's website.