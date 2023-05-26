Flags lowering to half-staff twice over Memorial Day weekend

MADISON (WKOW) — Gov. Tony Evers is ordering flags to half-staff twice over Memorial Day weekend.
On Saturday, flags will lower to honor David Joseph Riley, of Juda, who lost his life in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Evers said Riley was assigned to the U.S. USS Oklahoma on December 7, 1941, and died in the attack. His remains were identified in 2021, and he's being buried with full military honors on Saturday.
“We are grateful for the effort to ensure that Navy Seaman Second Class Riley’s remains were returned so he can be laid to rest in Wisconsin," Evers said. "On behalf of his home state, we honor him for his service and sacrifice to this nation and the values we hold dear.”
Riley was posthumously awarded a Purple Heart, the American Campaign Medal and the Asiatic-Pacific Campaign Medal.
On Monday, flags lower again in recognition of Memorial Day. Specifically, Evers said the state is recognizing the nation's fallen heroes and the loved ones they left behind.
In addition to the flag order, Evers also released a video honoring service members.