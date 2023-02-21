 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM WEDNESDAY TO NOON CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet
accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of one
tenth to a quarter of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Waukesha and Milwaukee Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 AM Wednesday to noon CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the
ice. Travel could be nearly impossible. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Incident in village of Brooklyn began because of dispute over tree removal

  • Updated
  • 0

UPDATE (WKOW) — The Dane County Clerk says the incident near the Brooklyn polling place has been resolved. 

Scott McDonell tweeted that Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said a man has been arrested "for a disturbance." 

The polling place was moved to 102 Windy Lane and it will not move again. It will remain open until 9:30 p.m.

In a press conference, the Green County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Tom Moczynski said the investigation into a disturbance on the 100 block of Hotel Street began around 7:10 a.m. He said the initial report was a potential weapons violation and shot fired. 

Moczynski said Paul Douglas, 75, of Brooklyn, was taken into custody in Oregon around 9:35 a.m. on a pending charge of disorderly conduct while armed. The sheriff's office said the incident stemmed from a "dispute involving the removal of a tree." 

Moczynski said the disturbance was between two people and no one was hurt. 

The downtown area of the village of Brooklyn is starting to reopen. 

Moczynski said the investigation into the incident is still ongoing. 

BROOKLYN (WKOW) — The village of Brooklyn is moving a polling location for the Spring Primary. 

In a Facebook post, the village says the polling place is moving from North Rutland Avenue because of a "situation downtown." 

Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell said the move is due to "an ongoing public safety threat that is preventing access to the polling location." 

The polling place is moving to the Public Works Building at 102 Windy Lane. The village says the new polling place will be set up by 9 a.m., and officials are working to extend the time of voting. 

Green County Sheriff Jeff Skatrud said people should avoid traveling through the village for the time being. 

A 27 News crew on scene saw sheriff's personnel from Dane and Green counties with guns drawn near the original polling place on North Rutland Avenue. They saw around 15-20 law enforcement vehicles and an armored vehicle. 

Three square blocks are blocked off in the downtown area, including the Hotel Street polling place. McDonnell said the Dane County Sheriff's Office is restricting access "for safety reasons." 

Skatrud said there have been no reported injuries to community members or law enforcement. 

Heart of Brooklyn is currently in a secure hold because of the ongoing situation. This means the students and staff stay inside the building with doors locked. 

The facility confirms everyone is safe and 4K and childcare will continue as usual. The facility will stay in a secure hold status until law enforcement tells them the incident has been resolved. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com