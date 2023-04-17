Oil prices, seasonal impacts pushing gas prices up

MADISON (WKOW) — For the last three weeks, gas prices have been on the rise — and experts expect the trend to continue.
According to GasBuddy, the national average for a gallon of gas is $3.65 — which is 7.6 cents higher than last week and 22 cents higher than last month. But, the price is 41 cents lower than this time last year.
For Wisconsin, AAA reports the average price for a gallon of gas is a little lower than the national average: $3.54.
Part of the rise in prices can be attributed to oil prices, which have climbed to their highest price so far this year at $83 per barrel. But Patrick De Haan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, says that's not the only reason prices are rising.
"While the rising price of oil is likely the largest factor in rising gas prices, seasonal impacts continue to also exert pressure on prices,” De Haan said.
He said prices will "continue to slowly rise," in most regions. What remains a question is whether or not an average hits $4 before prices peak.
"Oil prices remain a wildcard, but we’re likely a few weeks away from seeing the national average peak. Whether it hits $4 per gallon or not is still perhaps a 50/50 chance,” De Haan said.