Pocan, Baldwin unveil funding for UW construction, Madison Metro

MADISON (WKOW) -- Rep. Mark Pocan and Sen. Tammy Baldwin were on hand Friday to announce new funding developments for both the UW College of Agricultural and Life Sciences and Madison Metro.
According to a news release from Pocan spokesperson Matthew Handverger, $39.7 million will go to building a new Plant Germplasm Research Facility. The current building was constructed during WWII, and Handverger said it is "in severe need of replacement." US Department of Agriculture researchers also share that space.
Of the remaining $1.37 million, $1.2 million will go to weather satellite instruments for the support work UW performs with NASA and NOAA, and $174,000 will go to the Wisconsin Small Business Development Center.
"UW-Madison is home to some of our nation’s brightest students and the world’s best researchers. These federal funds will ensure UW-Madison can continue to be the trailblazing university that it always has been," Pocan said in the release.
Baldwin then joined Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway to discuss $6.4 million in federal funding for the Madison Metro, via the Federal Transit Administration. The funds will go toward redesigning the Metro system and converting the city's fleet of buses to electric power.