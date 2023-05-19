Public meetings scheduled to discuss potential I-39/90/94 changes

 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR SOUTHWEST, SOUTH CENTRAL, AND
EASTERN WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for particulate matter which is in effect from
midnight CDT tonight until midnight CDT Friday night.

This advisory affects people living in the following counties:
Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Fond du Lac, Green, Green Lake, Iowa,
Jefferson, Kenosha, Lafayette, Marquette, Milwaukee, Ozaukee,
Racine, Rock, Sauk, Sheboygan, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

Wildfire smoke originating from Canada will move into southern
and eastern Wisconsin from northwest to southeast beginning
around midnight tonight. Particulate matter concentrations will
likely increase sharply at times before steadily diminishing as
cleaner air moves in. The air quality index is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level.

Areas further west will have the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY
air quality index level, while areas further northeast will have
the potential to see lesser impacts within the MODERATE air
quality index level. People with heart or lung disease, older
adults, and children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

MADISON (WKOW) — The public has a chance to weigh in on potential changes to the interstate and interchanges in the Madison area. 

The city of Madison and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are hosting two public meetings to discuss the stretch of I-39/90/94 between Madison and Wisconsin Dells.

The point of the meetings is to provide the public with information and get feedback on the proposals that may change traffic patterns, commute choices and development in the area east of Stoughton Road.

The meeting dates are as follows:

  • Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 6-7:30 p.m.
    American Family Insurance Headquarters
    Building A, Room A2151
    6000 American Parkway
    Madison, WI 53783
  • Thursday, June 1, 2023, 6-7:30 p.m.
    Steamfitters Local 601 Training Facility
    6310 Town Center Drive
    Madison, WI 53718

City and WisDOT staff to will attend both meetings to answer questions and gather feedback.

You can view the study information and the proposed alternatives, submit comments and sign up for updates at WisDOT's website.

Anyone with questions or who cannot attend should contact I-39/90/94 Study Project Manager Frank Pritzlaff. Questions specifically for the city should go to Ben Zellers, with Planning Division. 

