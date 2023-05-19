Public meetings scheduled to discuss potential I-39/90/94 changes

MADISON (WKOW) — The public has a chance to weigh in on potential changes to the interstate and interchanges in the Madison area.
The city of Madison and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation are hosting two public meetings to discuss the stretch of I-39/90/94 between Madison and Wisconsin Dells.
The point of the meetings is to provide the public with information and get feedback on the proposals that may change traffic patterns, commute choices and development in the area east of Stoughton Road.
The meeting dates are as follows:
- Tuesday, May 23, 2023, 6-7:30 p.m.
American Family Insurance Headquarters
Building A, Room A2151
6000 American Parkway
Madison, WI 53783
- Thursday, June 1, 2023, 6-7:30 p.m.
Steamfitters Local 601 Training Facility
6310 Town Center Drive
Madison, WI 53718
City and WisDOT staff to will attend both meetings to answer questions and gather feedback.
You can view the study information and the proposed alternatives, submit comments and sign up for updates at WisDOT's website.
Anyone with questions or who cannot attend should contact I-39/90/94 Study Project Manager Frank Pritzlaff. Questions specifically for the city should go to Ben Zellers, with Planning Division.