State highway officials monitoring inadequate local bridges

(WKOW) -- The American Road and Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA) ranks Wisconsin 19th in the nation in the number of structurally deficient bridges.
State highway officials said that they're closely monitoring several near Madison.
"I want people to understand that they can, they should feel confident driving over bridges in the state," said Josh Dietsche, a bridge engineer and WI DOT Director of Bureau of Structures.
According to ARTBA, there are just over 14,000 bridges in Wisconsin -- about 1,800 of those need repair.
The Pheasant Branch Creek bridge in Middleton is listed as "structurally deficient," according to ARTBA.
"It means that one structural component of the bridge is deficient; it's substandard. So it doesn't mean that a bridge is going to fall down tomorrow. It's just a safety rating," said Steven Baas, Executive Director of the Wisconsin Transportation Builders Association.
"Poor doesn't mean unsafe," Dietsche stressed. "Poor means that they have deteriorated to the point where there's something that we're watching a little more closely."
He also said that the Pheasant Creek Bridge was inspected earlier this month because it has a rating of four or less on the 9 point scale used, and it was determined to be drivable.
Aside from the Pheasant Creek Bridge, the Road and Transportation Builders Association reported several other nearby bridges are structurally deficient.
ARTBA reported that Rock, Columbia and Portage counties each had at least one structurally deficient bridge.
The ARTBA also reported that Milwaukee county had 10 structurally deficient bridges, the highest in the state.
"The state's bridges are in pretty good shape comparatively, but there's a lot of needs," said Baas.
While 7% of Wisconsin's bridges are structurally deficient, Baas said that's is only in comparison. Overall, drivers should feel confident of the DOT's watchful eye.
"It's something you can't take your eye off of," Baas said. "You have to have to keep up with it and keep them in shape, and that's why the DOT does such a good job of regularly inspecting bridges for safety."