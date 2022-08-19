Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival returns for its first year since COVID-19, preparing for rain

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- The Sun Prairie Sweet Corn Festival fully returned for its first year since the pandemic and coordinators are preparing for chances of rain.
"Were back at full strength after COVID. The family entertainment stage is back, so we'll have acts from noon to 5 p.m. everyday," Barbara Behling, event coordinator, said.
This year is the 69th annual festival. Behling said there will be a cornhole tournament, as well as a corn eating contest.
"People are happy to be out and about. It's an outdoor festival and of course, we have the 80 tons of sweet corn."
The corn is grown in Wisconsin and is trucked into the event twice a day, Behling said.
"If you have not had fresh sweet corn, you are in for a treat. It'll be roasted tonight, or steamed the next two days," she said. "Then, it's rolled in Wisconsin butter, lightly or heavily salted."
But, when planning events like these, Behling said they are prepared for chances of storms.
"A little rain will do us good in the morning, it'll calm the dust in the parking lot. We also have a plan that if storms do get bad, we'll have some indoor pavilions and we will make sure everyone is safe."
The event goes until Sunday, August 21.