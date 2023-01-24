Stateline Community Foundation receives $500,000 donation to Literacy for Life Initiative

ROCK COUNTY (WKOW) -- Stateline Community Foundation's Literacy for Life Initiative received a big gift.
Quint and Rishy Studer donated $500,000 to the cause.
Executive Director Tara Tinder says the money will significantly impact the Initiative’s goal of promoting early childhood brain development and literacy for babies born in Rock County.
The first goal is to hire a full-time Director of Early Brain Development who will lead the effort in directing and growing the Foundation’s Literacy for Life Initiative in all of Rock County. This position will register families for The Basics Program. As one part of this program, mothers will receive two texts each week that are calibrated to their child’s age. The first text will explain what a child’s brain development is at a particular time. The second text contains ideas and suggestions for what moms and families can do to help their baby’s brain develop from birth to age three.
When making their gift to the Foundation, Quint and Rishy Studer stated: “Research shows us that 85% of the child’s brain is developed in a baby’s first three years of life. It is vital that we encourage and educate parents on how to develop their baby’s brain from day one.”
The second goal of the initiative will be the development of a united Rock County effort that ensures all children born in Rock County will be ready for kindergarten by age 5. Thanks to this gift, the Director of Early Brain Development will expand the number of health systems, school districts, communities, non-profits, businesses and others who believe that every child born in Rock County deserves the opportunity to be successful.