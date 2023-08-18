Statewide air quality advisory in effect through Friday evening

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued an air quality advisory across Wisconsin through the weekend.
The advisory went into effect at 6 a.m. Thursday and will expire on Friday at 11 p.m. The advisory was originally slated to end Monday at 6 a.m., but concerns over ozone have decreased since the initial advisory.
Officials say smoke originating from wildfires in Canada is moving into the state from the northwest. Ozone levels will also be increased.
The DNR states the air quality will be "orange/red," meaning it's unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for everyone.