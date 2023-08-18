 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 8 PM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values around 100 expected.

* WHERE...Sauk, Iowa, Dane, Jefferson, Lafayette, Green, Rock
and Walworth Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 PM to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Statewide air quality advisory in effect through Friday evening

MADISON, Wis. (WKOW) -- The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources issued an air quality advisory across Wisconsin through the weekend.

The advisory went into effect at 6 a.m. Thursday and will expire on Friday at 11 p.m. The advisory was originally slated to end Monday at 6 a.m., but concerns over ozone have decreased since the initial advisory. 

Officials say smoke originating from wildfires in Canada is moving into the state from the northwest. Ozone levels will also be increased.

The DNR states the air quality will be "orange/red," meaning it's unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy for everyone.

Check the air quality where you live on the DNR's website.