...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR ALL OF WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect from noon
Friday, July 14, until noon Sunday, July 16. This advisory
affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Statewide air quality alert issued -- Public Health Madison & Dane County says it's different from ones past

  Updated
  • 0
PHMDC.jpg

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Department of Natural Resources issued another air quality alert for southern Wisconsin Friday, but this time the advisory is different than past ones. 

Morgan Finke, communications coordinator with Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC), said some people may not even notice the air quality issue this weekend. She said it will mostly impact people who have sensitivities like heart or lung disease, asthma or older adults and younger kids. 

"The people who have those symptoms already are probably a little bit more accustomed to monitoring these alerts and these advisories. But for those folks, again, it's not a problem to be outside," Finke said. 

But unlike snowstorms, heat advisories or severe weather, Finke said these air quality alerts are something with which Wisconsin is not familiar. 

"Part of our education is just sharing some of that information about our air quality advisories and what are the levels," she said. 

The worst air quality in southern parts of the state are expected to start at 6 a.m. Saturday and go until noon Sunday. 

"That is only predicting for about 123 AQI and to put that into perspective, the last air quality alert, we saw upwards of, you know, 200 to 250 AQI," Finke said. 

With several events happening this weekend like the Maxwell Street Days or Mount Horeb Art Fair, PHMDC said to monitor yourself -- but that it is okay to be outside. 

If you experience symptoms, PHMDC said you can wear a mask or go inside. Masks are available for free at Madison Public Libraries, but Finke said you should call in advance. 

Tags

