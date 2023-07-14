Statewide air quality alert issued -- Public Health Madison & Dane County says it's different from ones past

DANE COUNTY (WKOW) -- The Department of Natural Resources issued another air quality alert for southern Wisconsin Friday, but this time the advisory is different than past ones.
Morgan Finke, communications coordinator with Public Health Madison & Dane County (PHMDC), said some people may not even notice the air quality issue this weekend. She said it will mostly impact people who have sensitivities like heart or lung disease, asthma or older adults and younger kids.
"The people who have those symptoms already are probably a little bit more accustomed to monitoring these alerts and these advisories. But for those folks, again, it's not a problem to be outside," Finke said.
But unlike snowstorms, heat advisories or severe weather, Finke said these air quality alerts are something with which Wisconsin is not familiar.
"Part of our education is just sharing some of that information about our air quality advisories and what are the levels," she said.
The worst air quality in southern parts of the state are expected to start at 6 a.m. Saturday and go until noon Sunday.
"That is only predicting for about 123 AQI and to put that into perspective, the last air quality alert, we saw upwards of, you know, 200 to 250 AQI," Finke said.
With several events happening this weekend like the Maxwell Street Days or Mount Horeb Art Fair, PHMDC said to monitor yourself -- but that it is okay to be outside.
If you experience symptoms, PHMDC said you can wear a mask or go inside. Masks are available for free at Madison Public Libraries, but Finke said you should call in advance.