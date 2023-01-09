Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Chippewa Falls man

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WKOW) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Chippewa Falls man who drove off Monday morning.
The Chippewa Falls Police Department reports that David Smith, 76, left his home early Monday morning without talking to family.
He was seen eating at a local restaurant between 6 and 7 a.m., and he hasn't been seen or heard from since.
Police say Smith suffers from dementia and has a history of driving his vehicle with no set destination during a dementia episode. They said he will continue to drive until located or until his vehicle runs out of gas.
Police say Smith frequents Kwik Trip gas stations.
Smith is described as a 6'2", 215 lb. white male with short brown hair and brown eyes. He walks with a limp and was last seen wearing a light brown spring jacket with a checkered short-sleeve shirt, grey or brown pants and boots.
He drives a red 2018 Ford Escape, Wisconsin plates 123ZZB.
If you have information on Smith's whereabouts, contact the Chippewa Falls Police Department at 715-723-4424 option 1.