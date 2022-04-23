Statewide Silver Alert issued for missing Green County man

JUDA (WKOW) -- Authorities are looking for a missing 74-year-old Green County man who may suffer from dementia.
Alton Sweatt is about 5 foot 4, 180 pounds and has white hair that is balding on the top.
The Green County Sheriff's Office says Sweatt had a stroke in 2019 that left the left side of his face weaker than the right, and he walks with a plastic brace on his lower right leg and a cane.
Sweatt was last seen leaving his residence on Shanghai Road in Juda on Saturday around 4:00 p.m.
He left in a black 2015 Dodge Ram with Tennessee plate Y8032R.
The sheriff's office says he may have been heading to his previous home in Rives, Tennessee.
Anyone with information about Sweatt's whereabouts is asked to call the Green County Sheriff's Office at 608-328-9401.