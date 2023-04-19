 Skip to main content
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive
rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin,
including the following counties, in south central Wisconsin,
Columbia and Dane. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Ozaukee and
Washington.

* WHEN...Until 630 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.
Ponding of water in urban or other areas is occurring or is
imminent.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 327 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain and
accumulating hail due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban
and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 2.5 inches are expected
where thunderstorms train. This additional rain will result
in minor flooding.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Northern Milwaukee, Menomonee Falls, West Bend, Watertown,
Mequon, Beaver Dam, Hartford, Brown Deer, Grafton, Cedarburg,
Port Washington, Jackson, Mayville, Slinger, Columbus,
Saukville, Bayside, Kewaskum, Horicon and Waterloo.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Statewide tornado drill postponed because of severe weather risk

  • Updated
  • 0
TORNADO SIREN

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin is rescheduling the statewide tornado drill. 

The drill was initially set for Thursday, but because of some severe weather risk, it's being rescheduled for Friday. 

Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs rescheduled the test after consulting several agencies, hoping to avoid any confusion if the National Weather Service issues real warnings on Thursday. 

The delay only impacts official observation and NOAA Weather Radio tests. Schools, businesses and other organizations can still choose to hold a drill if they'd like. 

If severe weather threats continue into Friday, the drill may be canceled. 

