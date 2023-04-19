Statewide tornado drill postponed because of severe weather risk

MADISON (WKOW) — Wisconsin is rescheduling the statewide tornado drill.
The drill was initially set for Thursday, but because of some severe weather risk, it's being rescheduled for Friday.
Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs rescheduled the test after consulting several agencies, hoping to avoid any confusion if the National Weather Service issues real warnings on Thursday.
The delay only impacts official observation and NOAA Weather Radio tests. Schools, businesses and other organizations can still choose to hold a drill if they'd like.
If severe weather threats continue into Friday, the drill may be canceled.