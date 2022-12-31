Statz Bros. Farm official provides update on fire

SUN PRAIRIE (WKOW) -- An official at a dairy farm that caught fire Friday afternoon provided an update to 27 News.
Amanda Jolma, Assistant to Managers at Statz Bros., Inc., said in an emailed statement to 27 News Friday evening that crews were still working to put the fire out.
“The fire occurred in a part of a barn used for equipment and straw storage. It’s too early to know the extent of the damage. But luckily, and most importantly, no people or cattle were hurt. And we are grateful for all the firefighters out here working to control the fire,” Jolma said.
Multiple agencies responded to fight the fire, but fire officials haven't released any other information about it.