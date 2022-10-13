Staying breezy and becoming much colder

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A cold front has moved through causing a significant drop in temperatures.
Partly sunny to mostly cloudy today with a few, spotty, light showers expected, but they'll be quick-hitters. Temps stay cool in the upper 40s to low 50s with a breeze out of the west gusting up to 25 mph. We'll fall to around freezing tonight, so be thinking about any sensitive plants you want to protect to survive
Every night in the forecast will approach freezing, meaning with widespread frost, southern Wisconsin's growing season will quickly come to an end.
Temps stay chilly across the forecast. We'll only get to the low 50s through the weekend with highs falling to the mid 40s early next week.