Staying cold until the weekend

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures stay below average through the end of the workweek, with highs getting above freezing later in the forecast.
Sunshine returns today as a storm system continues to move away from our region, but conditions stay cold with temps only getting to the low teens with single digit wind chills. We'll fall below zero tonight before recovering to the mid to upper teens on Friday with afternoon and evening flurry chances.
High pressure moves eastward and with a clockwise flow around it, a breeze develops from the south on Saturday causing temperatures to climb. Highs get to the mid 20s, but wind chills will top off in the teens. Even warmer on Sunday with highs in the upper 20s and low 30s. Mid to upper 30s expected later next week.