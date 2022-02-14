Staying cool for Valentine's Day

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures trend below normal again today with flurry chances this morning.
A weak clipper is moving in bringing the possibility for a few flakes through the morning commute, but there won't be accumulations. Temps will be warmer than the weekend, but only climb to the low 20s with increasing sunshine this afternoon.
Clouds build back in through tonight with temps in the low teens. Highs jump to the mid 30s, but with a breeze developing from the southeast, wind chills till top off in the mid to upper 20s.
We'll get to the low 40s ahead of a winter storm developing on Wednesday. A rain/mix will develop during the day, possibly transitioning to a period of snow Wednesday night. Highest chance for accumulations will be along the state line and areas southward. Temps crash on the backside of this system with highs in the 20s to end the workweek.