Staying cool through Tuesday with rain chances beginning late Monday

MADISON (WKOW) - Temperatures will remain below average through Tuesday as rain moves back into southern Wisconsin this evening.
The same system that brought us some rain and kept temperatures in the 50s on Sunday is backpedaling today. Skies were able to clear, and that will help temperatures warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s for Monday, but clouds will increase this afternoon. Isolated showers will filter in from north to south later this evening, but most will stay dry until late tonight.
Rain is more likely through Tuesday, where we could pick up 1/4-3/4 in. of widespread & beneficial rain. Tomorrow will not be a washout, but as skies stay cloudy, temperatures will remain in the 60s.
We should remain mostly, if not completely dry through Wednesday and Thursday as we warm back into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Better rain chances return into Father's Day Weekend as temperatures are expected to cool back a little below average.