Staying cool with rain chances returning

MADISON (WKOW) - It's the coldest morning of the season so far and temperatures stay below average across the forecast.
A weather system moves our way bringing rain chances late-day and tonight. Until then, increasing clouds with afternoon temperatures only in the low 60s.
A few more showers expected tonight with lows in the upper 40s. Upper 60s Saturday with isolated, light rain or a couple sprinkles possible. A few more showers may pass through Saturday night or Sunday with mid 60s to end the weekend and an increasing wind gusting up to 30 mph.
Dry weather returns next workweek with temperatures staying below normal with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.