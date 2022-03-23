Staying damp and trending colder

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - You'll need the umbrellas and coats again today.
A few more periods of rain will move through, but it won't be a washout with some dry time expected, too. Temps stay seasonal in the low to mid 40s with a bit of a breeze continuing from the north.
As we cool tonight to the mid 30s, a spotty, light rain/snow mix will move through with a dusting possible for some in our area with a few more light, mixed showers possible Thursday, too. Highs tomorrow only get to the upper 30s.
Friday starts dry, but another mix chance will move through during the afternoon as a quick-hitting clipper system approaches from the northwest. A spotty, light snow mix could possibly linger into Friday night. The weekend promises to be drier with sunnier skies and temperatures in the low 40s.