Staying healthy and happy in the heat

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week, Wisconsin is looking at another heatwave.
27 News has you covered on keeping yourself and your loved ones healthy and happy.
Dr. Kyle Martin, the Medical Director for the Emergency Room at SSM Health, recommends drinking lots of water, wearing loose clothing and sunscreen if outdoors, and taking frequent breaks. This can help prevent heat exhaustion and heatstroke.
"It's kind of a continuum," Martin said. "You have heat exhaustion and then when things get bad enough that your body has no ability to regulate its temperature anymore, you actually transition to heatstroke."
Symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke include feeling exhausted, fatigued or nauseous. If you begin to experience any of these symptoms, go cool off right away.
"Dial back and try to find a cool area, or if you're by water, you know, jump in the lake or the river or the pool," Martin said.
In addition to watching out for yourself, Martin recommends watching out for those around you, especially children and older adults.
"It's harder to regulate your temperature when you get older, so that would be a piece of advice I would pass on is to really watch out for your loved ones," Martin said.
Ultimately, Martin said no one is immune to heat exhaustion or heatstroke though, so take good care.