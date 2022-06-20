 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 7 PM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values of 100 to 105 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central and southeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN...From noon to 7 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible.

To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and
Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks
in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat
should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an
emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Staying healthy and happy in the heat

  • Updated
heat awareness
MGN

MADISON (WKOW) -- This week, Wisconsin is looking at another heatwave.

27 News has you covered on keeping yourself and your loved ones healthy and happy.

Dr. Kyle Martin, the Medical Director for the Emergency Room at SSM Health, recommends drinking lots of water, wearing loose clothing and sunscreen if outdoors, and taking frequent breaks. This can help prevent heat exhaustion and heatstroke.

"It's kind of a continuum," Martin said. "You have heat exhaustion and then when things get bad enough that your body has no ability to regulate its temperature anymore, you actually transition to heatstroke."

Symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke include feeling exhausted, fatigued or nauseous. If you begin to experience any of these symptoms, go cool off right away.

"Dial back and try to find a cool area, or if you're by water, you know, jump in the lake or the river or the pool," Martin said.

In addition to watching out for yourself, Martin recommends watching out for those around you, especially children and older adults.

"It's harder to regulate your temperature when you get older, so that would be a piece of advice I would pass on is to really watch out for your loved ones," Martin said.

Ultimately, Martin said no one is immune to heat exhaustion or heatstroke though, so take good care.

Tags

Recommended for you