Staying healthy on your spring break trip

MADISON (WKOW) -- Spring break travel is ramping up. Doctors say there are things you can do to make sure illness doesn't put a damper on your plans.
UW Health's Dr. Jeff Pothof suggests checking the COVID-19 situation at your destination.
If you are traveling to a place where the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates transmission is high, he recommends wearing a mask indoors and getting a COVID-19 test after returning home.
"We're not even thinking about COVID that much anymore, but it is still out there. And it's always going to be out there. If you are going to travel, which then likely means that you're going to be in groups with people who you don't necessarily know. You may be in restaurants or other indoor locations with other people, you want to protect yourself as much as possible against COVID-19," said Pothof.
He also recommends bringing a tight-fitted, quality mask if you are flying to your destination.