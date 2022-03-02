Staying mild with a spotty, light mix for some today

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - A weak clipper system approaches bringing some light precipitation.
Otherwise, expect another mild day ahead with our fourth day in a row in the 40s. On the back side of the cold front with the passing clipper, temps will fall to the teens tonight. We'll stay cooler Thursday in the low 30s with partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.
Upper 30s and low 40s Friday with a breeze developing later in the day ahead of a storm system impacting us this weekend. A light mix, with a freezing drizzle threat, develops at night changing over to rain on Saturday as temps soar to the mid 50s, likely the warmest we've been all year.
Saturday evening and overnight, the main low will pass through, the main core of the energy. Southwestern Wisconsin has the threat for severe weather, with a gusty wind and isolated tornado threat. Stay tuned as our team tracks our incoming system.