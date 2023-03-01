Staying mostly dry until Friday

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We will stay mostly dry until Friday, where a few inches of snow are possible for some of us.
The first day of March will likely bring us our first 50° day of the year. We'll see more sunshine and a nice breeze out of the west this afternoon. Temperatures will cool into the upper 20s overnight before we cool to more seasonal conditions for Thursday, where highs will top out in the upper 30s.
All eyes turn to Friday, where we're tracking our next chance for snow. A large system is expected to trek across the Midwest, and we will likely be clipped by some snow. Madison and areas to the southeast will likely see a few inches of snow, with lesser totals to the northwest. We'll dry out Friday night. Stay with 27 News for updates this week.