Staying on Target

JONESDALE (WKOW) -- The Hiltbrand family has always enjoyed the outdoors.
"Very outdoorsy," says Errin Hiltbrand. "We live close to Governor Dodge State Park. Any time we can get out and about, we do."
One of those outdoor activities on August 17th, 2020, changed her son Jackson's life forever. He and his younger brother Bennett were using the family ATV to dispose of grass clippings on the back end of their property when they hit a big rock. The ATV flipped on top of Jackson, pinning him underneath. Bennett ran to find his mom.
"I did the best I could to lift it up as little as I could, and he kind of crawled out," recalls Errin.
After rushing him to the hospital, Jackson was diagnosed with two broken legs and a crushed ankle.
"I couldn't believe it, actually, because I would have never believed something like that could have happened to me," says the 15-year old. "I was just lucky to be alive at that point."
Jackson has had six surgeries since that day. He didn't walk for four months.
"I've missed out on a lot of sports stuff. That's kind of sucked."
After that tragedy, the family once again turned to the outdoors where Jackson found a distraction that gave him something to aim for. Unable to play some of his favorite sports, such as football and baseball, Jackson joined the newly formed Barneveld Trap Team.
"Like anything else, you're not really good when you start something else, but as I got through it, I kept getting better, and it got more enjoyable."
Jackson quickly became one of the best shooters in his conference.
"All of a sudden, he's consistently shooting 24s and 25s, which is unheard of for a kids who's in 8th grade and only been doing it for a year," marvels Barneveld coach Will Hodgson.
Jackson's 12-year-old brother, who was with him in that ATV, is now standing by his side. He's also become a top shooter.
"I saw him doing it. I'm competitive. I thought, 'I might as well try to beat him'," explains Bennett.
What started as a distraction, has become a passion for Jackson.
"Therapy? Totally. I mean it's an outlet for him to get away from school, to get away from the doctors and the surgeries coming up. I think he can get his mind off of all that by shooting trap," says Hodgson.
Jackson is expected to need at least two more surgeries. His next surgery is scheduled in June. The teenager's past has been filled with pain. However, he's learned to keep his sights on what's in front of him.