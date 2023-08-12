Staying quiet Saturday night

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
Saturday night is going to be quiet which will be good for star gazers as the Perseid meteor shower is expected to peak tonight. The nice conditions don't last long since clouds will increase and our rain chances will increase as well.
Sky conditions are going to stay clear to mostly clear Saturday night which will make for perfect conditions to watch the Perseid meteor shower. A very active meteor shower, viewers could see as many as 100 an hour. Best viewing time is going to be after 10pm away from light pollution.
Temperatures are going to dip into the low 60s overnight then steadily climb back into the upper 70s to low 80s for Sunday.
We'll start off sunny but as the day goes on, clouds will increase leading to a chance for showers and thunderstorms Sunday evening. The low will stick around throughout Monday which means Monday's highs will be cooler.