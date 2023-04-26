Steady warm up continues

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
As we near the end of the week and the month, our temperatures going to keep on climbing slowly but surely. We'll climb to where they should be for this time of year but the "warm up" is short lived as cooler is will move back overhead along with a chance for rain.
A weak high pressure system is sitting overhead and will keep our weather conditions generally quiet as we continue through the rest of Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.
Some light rain may fall early Thursday morning mainly north of Dane County but southerly winds pick up in speed and push the rain and cloud cover back north. However, our next low is moving in from the south and will brings clouds, rain and cooler temperatures starting Friday night.
This next low looks to hang out over the Midwest through the following Monday which means cooler air will be brought back down as we kick off May. So don't be surprised if you see some snowflakes falling throughout the weekend/next Monday.