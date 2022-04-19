Steady warm up on the way

Download the 27 StormTrack app to receive mobile weather alerts
MADISON (WKOW) - We'll dry off today with plenty of sunshine returning.
Temperatures stay 10° below average, but it's certainly warmer than Monday with highs in the upper 40s. Either way, today will be the coolest of the rest of the forecast.
We'll cloud up tonight with temps in the mid 30s. Low 50s Sunday, but it will be windy with gusts from the south up to 40 mph. Rain returns in the afternoon, turning widespread in the evening before exiting at night with around a third to half inch totals.
Thursday looks spectacular with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Upper 50s Friday with a few showers and storms returning along a warm front that sets the stage for a significant jump in temps for the weekend. A stray storm chance Saturday and one of the warmest days of the year with highs in the mid 70s. Low to mid 60s on Sunday with a few more showers possible.