Steps lie ahead before MPD puts body cameras on officers

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison's police chief says there are still steps ahead before some of his officers will wear body cameras.
In an early morning vote Wednesday, the city council signed off on a one-year pilot program.
In 2020, the council approved $83,000 to buy the equipment. Now, Chief Shon Barnes says he has to budget for the officer time or overtime for the pilot program.
He believes this is a good move for the city.
"I think that people are just a little bit concerned whenever there's something new, but this is what policing is going to. I think it's a great first step towards transparency," Barnes told 27 News.
Barnes says he'll submit his proposal for the program in his 2023 budget, and once that's approved, they'll be able to move forward with the program.