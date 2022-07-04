Steps to have a safe and delicious 4th of July cookout

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you're planning to cookout this 4th of July holiday, experts are urging you to keep your food safe.
According to the CDC, an estimated 48 million people get sick from foodborne illnesses every year in the United States.
Experts with the United States Department of Agriculture say there are a couple of things you can do to keep your food safe.
First, make sure your hands, utensils and plates you bring to the grill are clean and not contaminated.
Keep any raw meats and poultry away from foods that are ready to eat.
Also, make sure you cook your meals to a safe internal temperature. That varies depending on the meat, a food thermometer can help.
Lastly, keep your foods at a safe temperature and not out for too long.
"We have what's called a two-hour rule," Meredith Carothers with the USDA said. "That's the amount of time you can safely leave your foods out at room temperature or in that temperature range before they start to potentially become unsafe."
If cooking outside in temperatures above 90 degrees, that time reduces to one hour, before food is either unsafe or needs to go back in the refrigerator.
The USDA suggests keeping your food on ice to keep it cold and out of the danger zone.